Stormy Easter weekend upon us

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Easter weekend, Utah! A significant storm will track through Utah over the Easter weekend, resulting in a good chance of showers across the entire state.

While we won’t see non-stop showers everywhere, there’s a good chance that at any point over the weekend, wet weather will find you. Daytime highs will still run below average with low 50s along the Wasatch Front, a mix of upper 40s and mid 50s throughout Central Utah and a mix of low 60s expected in spots in southern Utah like Moab and St. George. With cooler temperatures and wet weather possible, for any planned Easter Egg hunts, it would be a good idea to have an inside contingent plan just in case!

Most of what we’ll see through the Easter Weekend will be valley rain and mountain snow with snow levels likely fluctuating between 5,000-7,000 ft. With accumulating snow expected in the mountains, winter alerts have been issued. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Northern Mountains, including the Wasatch and Western Uintas, is in effect from 9 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Throughout this advisory, the mountains will pick up anywhere between 6 and 15 inches, with the locally higher amounts. A Winter Storm Warning for the Southern Mountains will go into effect 11 a.m. Saturday through noon on Easter. During this time, the southern mountains could see 8-16″ with spots like Brian Head and the Pine Valley mountains getting closer to 20 inches. Travel will be impacted with winter driving conditions, and patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

MORE MOUNTAIN SNOW AHEAD – Winter Alerts now posted for the northern & southern mountains. The advisory for the Wasatch & W. Uintas begins tonight with the warning for the southern mtns set to begin tomorrow. #utwx pic.twitter.com/ukRSr6byUZ — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) March 29, 2024

There will be instances where valleys could see some snow, especially at night and in cases where heavier showers help drag down snow levels quicker than they otherwise would. Mountain valleys could see a few inches with a chance some see closer to half a foot through Sunday. Central and southern valleys also have the chance for some snow, anywhere from a trace-2″ in places like Cedar City is expected. For our northern valleys and benches, rain is mainly expected, but minor accumulations can’t be ruled out. The most likely time we see snow in our valleys would be Sunday night behind another cold front.

We’ll hold onto some moisture potential on Monday as our storm begins to pull away before entering a calmer and milder pattern into the middle of next week. High pressure looks to set up Tuesday and dry us out a bit. Stay tuned.

The bottom line? Easter weekend brings widespread showers across the state, and heavy mountain snow with alerts in effect.

