Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy
Kate Christobeck, New York Times Reporter and Yasmin Vossoughian, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Stormy Daniels stunning testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial, how impactful it is and how her evidence put Trump’s lawyers in a position between keeping their client happy and aiding his criminal defense.