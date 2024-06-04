Stormy Daniels Sends Stark Message To Melania Trump

Stormy Daniels urged Melania Trump to ditch husband Donald Trump — after 19 years of marriage — following the former president’s hush money trial conviction.

“Should she leave him?” the porn actor was asked in an interview published by Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper on Monday.

“Yeah,” replied Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

“On the grounds of?” she was then asked.

“That he’s a convicted felon,” Daniels answered.

“That he’s proven to be abusive. He was found liable for assault,” she added, in reference to a civil jury last year finding Trump liable for sexual assault after writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

"He's a convicted felon."



Trump is “an orange stain that is going to be on me for a very long time,” Daniels lamented elsewhere in the lengthy sit-down.

“It’s like a scarlet letter but worse,” she said.

Trump had been “unchecked until now, but checkmate motherfucker,” she added.

A jury last week found presumptive GOP presidential nominee Trump guilty on all 34 criminal charges of falsifying business documents in an attempt to cover up a hush money payment to Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump sought to silence Daniels over an alleged sexual encounter between the pair in 2006, when Trump was married to Melania.

During the trial, Trump’s onetime fixer and attorney Michael Cohen testified Trump was worried that the emergence of the Daniels’ news would be a “disaster” for his 2016 campaign.

But when Cohen asked the then-Republican candidate how his wife Melania Trump may respond, he reportedly replied: “Don’t worry. How long do you think I’ll be on the market for? Not long.”

Trump will be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention.

