Stormy Daniels' Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti Says He Is 'Happy To Testify' For Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels' Former Attorney, Michael Avenatti, has opened up about his desire to testify for Donald Trump in his hush money trial involving the former adult film star.

Avenatti, who had been a ferocious Trump critic, said that he has been in contact with the ex-president's legal team and wouldn't hesitate to testify against Daniels, whom he claims to be a "serial liar."

The disgraced litigator is currently serving a 19-year jail term for a combination of crimes, including stealing $300,000 in book advance money from Daniels.

Michael Avenatti Says He 'Has Been In Touch' With Donald Trump's Team

In a recent interview with the New York Post from jail, Avenatti disclosed that he has been in touch with the former president's legal team and would like to testify for him in his hush money trial involving Daniels.

Although Avenatti kept the details of his contact with Trump's team secret, he shared that he believes the trial is "politically motivated" and that Trump "would win" if it were to be held today.

"The defense has contacted me," Avenatti told the news outlet in a phone call from Terminal Island federal prison in Los Angeles.

"I'd be more than happy to testify, I don't know that I will be called to testify, but I have been in touch with Trump's defense for the better part of the year," Avenatti said.

He also drew some similarities between Trump's trial and his legal woes, claiming that they were both "targeted" by the justice system, thanks to the fact that he "was not someone that was easily controlled."

Stormy Daniels' Ex-Lawyer Rethinks His Opinion Of Donald Trump

Once a ferocious Trump critic, the disgraced lawyer seemingly changed his opinion of the former president in his interview with NYP.

Avenatti decried how the trial, in which Trump is being accused of falsifying his company's record to make a $130,000 payment to Daniels, is a witch-hunt perpetuated by the government because they fear Trump "may be reelected."

"There's no question [the trial] is politically motivated because they're concerned that he may be reelected," Avenatti said. "If the defendant was anyone other than Donald Trump, this case would not have been brought at this time, and for the government to attempt to bring this case and convict him in an effort to prevent tens of millions of people from voting for him, I think it's just flat out wrong, and atrocious."

"I'm really bothered by the fact that Trump, in my view, has been targeted. Four cases is just over the top and I think there's a significant chance that this is going to all backfire and is going to propel him to the White House," Avenatti added.

The Disgraced Lawyer Thinks Donald Trump Would Win The Case

Avenatti also shared that he believes his former client, Daniels, would shoot herself in the foot as he expects her to commit perjury if called as a witness.

He insists that Trump would win should the trial be concluded today, calling Daniels a poor witness and criticizing her past claims of speaking to dead people and her possession of a "haunted" doll named Susan.

"Stormy Daniels is going to say whatever she believes is going to assist Stormy Daniels and putting more money in her pocket," Avenatti said. "If Stormy Daniels's lips are moving, she's lying for money."

According to NYP, Daniels has since slammed her former attorney, calling him a "lunatic" and a "scumbag."

"I was about to say that I also wish I'd never met him but I'm actually glad because I'm the one that helped convict him so he couldn't steal from even more unsuspecting clients," the former adult film star once said.

Michael Avenatti Stole $300,000 From Stormy Daniels

It remains to be seen what motivated Avenatti's change of mind. He's currently serving 19 years behind bars for a combination of several crimes, including stealing from his former client.

According to the news outlet, Avenatti was found guilty of stealing $300,000 from Daniels in June 2022 and also pled guilty to federal fraud and tax charges later that month.

He had also been booked for domestic violence in 2018 and was convicted of trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million in 2020.

The former California litigator admitted that he had made some "mistakes" and exercised "bad judgment" in the past but thinks that his sentence was blown out of proportion.

Michael Avenatti Says He's Not Looking For Favors

Avenatti insisted that his decision to testify for Trump is not based on a desire for clemency should the billionaire politician secure a victory in the upcoming presidential election.

"I'm not saying any of this because I'm seeking a pardon," he said.

Avenatti went ahead to detail how he wouldn't have written his New York Times Op-Ed against Trump in 2018 had he known at the time that Daniels was a "serial liar."

"I wish I would have never met Stormy Daniels. I should have left her where I found her," he added.