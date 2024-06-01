Storms out West tonight, mostly cloudy tomorrow

What We’re Tracking

Temperatures made quite the warm up today, back into the lower 80s with gradual clearing of clouds. Tonight, temperatures fall into the middle 60s with the wind staying light but shifting directions to the Northwest. Thunderstorms near Western Kansas look to develop in the early evening that might make its way to our western counties by late this evening. The majority of this system will stay southwest of us.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy with southwest winds beginning to pick up at 10 to 15 MPH. Another day of seasonable temperatures in the lowers 80s. Our next system arriving late Sunday and lingering into Tuesday.

The warmer air will stick around for Sunday as well. An isolated late storm or two is possible, but most of the weekend is looking fairly dry. We are looking at a slow warming trend into next week with temperatures in the upper 80’s by Tuesday.

