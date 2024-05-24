Storms, tornadoes and flooding possible for Memorial Day weekend, Taste of Cincinnati

Take a close look at the forecast before you make plans to fire up the grill because rain is slated to return this Memorial Day weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, much of the area should remain dry on Friday through 6 p.m. Highs will warm into the lower to mid-80s.

A dense fog advisory is in place for all of our Kentucky counties and Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana until 10 a.m. Friday.

Then a cold front will pass east across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region Friday night, bringing a low chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening into Saturday. Isolated strong or severe storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the evening. The primary threats will be damaging winds and large hail.

Highs on Saturday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will roll into the area Sunday through Sunday night. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding due to heavy rain will all be possible.

A cold front will move through Greater Cincinnati on Monday, Memorial Day, bringing additional thunderstorms, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds to the region. Monday's highs will be near 80.

Isolated severe storms will be possible Saturday, however the greater threat for severe weather will be Sunday afternoon into Sunday night across the region. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/2EcpjNqe46 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 24, 2024

Cincinnati's Memorial Day weekend forecast

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. The wind will be calm, becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light southeast wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The Low will be around 66. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.

Monday (Memorial Day): Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

