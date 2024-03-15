Storms, tornado leave trail of destruction in northwest Licking County; no known injuries

Licking County officials and residents are assessing the damage Friday morning as storms, including an EF1 tornado, ripped through the northwest corner of the county Thursday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday afternoon that an EF1 tornado touched down north of Johnstown as part of the severe thunderstorms that moved through the area Thursday night.

"Survey teams are currently conducting a storm survey in the area and in locations further west," according to the weather service.

Hartford Township Fire Chief John Hill said firefighters were out from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. helping residents affected by the storm, including a family in the 1300 block of County Line Road, just south of Westley Chapel Road NW, that needed to be rescued.

The roof and side wall of a Westley Chapel Road barn were destroyed by severe storms and a tornado Thursday night.

"Their house was destroyed," Hill said. "They're lucky they weren't killed. They couldn't get out because of power lines in the road. We got them out of the property, so their son from Springfield could pick them up."

Hartford Township Fire Department posted photos of damage on its Facebook page, stating it "responded to a wide range of destruction from County Line Road to Croton Road. Thankfully, there were no injuries to report. One home was destroyed, with many others receiving damage. Several barns were also destroyed."

Hill said the damage included many trees down, barns destroyed, 13 power poles in the middle of streets, a roof collapsed on top of a combine and other farm equipment and two egg farm trucks pushed over and up against a shop on Croton Road.

Hill said they did spot a funnel cloud and endured dime-size hail.

The roof of a more than 100-year-old barn on Crouse-Wilson Road NW in Liberty Township blew away after severe storms and a tornado Thursday night. A second barn that surrounded the tractors pictured, was completely destroyed by the storms.

Kris Ross Adams, who lives on the corner of North County Line Road and Westley Chapel Road NW, in Hartford Township, said the property was damaged, but she wasn't yet sure the full extent.

"We have a couple trees down, a horse fence broken, electric poles snapped and wires hanging, gutters and shingles missing, and our trampoline is gone," Adams said. "There's tons of stuff off our house."

Adams said there are chunks of the roof missing. and the front windows leaked, allowing water to run down the walls.

"We're trying to keep our house from flooding," she said.

The storm tore a roof off a farm storage building near Westley Chapel and Downing Road NW, Adams said.

Debris from a Westley Chapel Road barn was scattered into nearby fields after severe storms and a tornado Thursday night.

Liberty Township Trustee Bill Bogantz said the storms hit the northwest corner of the township, on Harmony Church Road NW, near where the townships of Hartford, Bennington, Monroe and Liberty converge.

"Several barns are down and damage to some homes," Bogantz said. "There are no injuries we're aware of. An individual from the Ohio National Weather Service was there last night. He said there was a tornado there. He didn't say it touched down. It could have been a lot worse."

