Storms, strong winds to hit Cincinnati on Tuesday. But will it rain on Opening Day?

Thunderstorms are slated to roll into the Greater Cincinnati region Tuesday, ahead of the Reds Opening Day festivities on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and early evening. A few strong to severe storms may occur, mainly between 4 and 9 p.m.

The primary threat will be strong to damaging winds. Gusty winds of 40 to 45 mph will be possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Make sure to secure outdoor items as well.

Highs will range from the mid- to upper 50s northeast to the mid- to upper 60s southwest.

But will the rain continue on Opening Day?

Thursday is expected to be dry and sunny, per the NWS report. Temperatures will be near to slightly below normal during the afternoon with northwest winds preventing any significant warm-up.

Rainfall chances are also looking fairly low for Friday through Friday night. The highest rainfall chances are slated to occur across southern portions of the area Saturday night and Sunday.

Rain and gusty winds this morning. A lull in the rain is expected for a few hours before additional rain moves in. For those of you along and west of I-75, less rain means a better chance for storms. A few may be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. pic.twitter.com/fGtttQisLs — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 26, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Tuesday: Showers are likely, mainly before noon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. The wind will be south, 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 11 mph.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 32. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday (Reds Opening Day): Sunny, with a high near 57. Light north wind becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday: There is a chance of showers before 8 a.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday (Easter): There is a chance of showers. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 62. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Storms, strong winds Tuesday ahead of Opening Day