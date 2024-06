TechCrunch

Back in 2014, Understory co-founder and CEO Alex Kubicek was on a mission to deploy a network of ground-level weather stations to track weather in real time and anticipate needs, for example, in terms of committing resources to an area after or during a storm. At the time, Kubicek teamed up with Bryan Dow to create the weather stations with a goal of adding another 10 to 15 minutes to a thunderstorm or tornado warning. “We needed a much better weather dataset, and that's when I connected with Bryan Dow to build the weather station,” Kubicek told TechCrunch.