Storms rip roof off New Brighton business, bring down trees & wires

Strong storms pummeled New Brighton, Beaver County on Monday evening.

Uprooted trees lined the sides of 3rd Avenue and yards were scattered with debris.

PHOTOS: Severe storms move through western Pennsylvania, leaving damage behind

Channel 11 saw a truck with power lines on top of it, seemingly abandoned in the middle of the road.

An automotive business had its roof ripped off.

Doug Inman has lived along 3rd Avenue in New Brighton for 28 years. He and his wife were inside when a giant tree in their front yard fell on top of their porch.

“We were just in the house and we were getting ready to cook dinner and we heard a boom and it was raining very hard and hailing and we came out and saw the tree had broke off,” Inman said.

He says after the storm rolled through the power lines outside his house started smoking, so much so that he could smell it inside his house.

Other New Brighton neighbors stayed away from the area until things cleared.

“I could tell that there was a terrible storm coming over Beaver County and then I drove right into it and so that’s why I didn’t come home. I live in New Brighton but I have a daughter in Monaca and I thought, ‘I’m going there!’” said Norma Coast.

After the storm passed, neighbors and their kids came outside to assess the damage including trees on top of cars.

The cleanup will take some time but neighbors are relieved people stayed safe.

“That’s good no one got hurt and that’s the main thing,” Inman said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin At least 7 people injured in crash in North Versailles VIN-cloning scam on the rise VIDEO: Pittsburghers prepare to beat the heat this week DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts