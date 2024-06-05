Storms, rainfall hit metro Detroit Wednesday; flood risk grows

Southeast Michigan faces a risk of severe weather as thunderstorms and rainfall hit the area Wednesday afternoon.

A line of rainfall and thunderstorms is moving across the region Wednesday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake.

Storms brought high winds, lightning, heavy downpours to the region, with the risk of flooding and hail. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will continue through the evening, with most past metro Detroit by 7 p.m. Storm damage impacted area businesses, took out traffic lights and brought tree branches down, with storm debris scattered on local roads.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will continue to move through SE MI through 7 PM. Lighting, heavy downpours, and wind gusts 50-60 mph are the main hazards. #miwx #nwsdtx pic.twitter.com/6Qu5N3xBmQ — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) June 5, 2024

The NWS issued several weather alerts throughout the afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. in parts of the thumb, including Sandusky, Croswell and Yale. A special weather statement warns of winds up to 50 miles per hour in Detroit, Warren and Sterling Heights through 5:15 p.m.

A special marine warning is in effect for part of the Lake Huron coast off the thumb, including Harbor Beach and Port Austin. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the area of New Baltimore, Marysville and Richmond until 5:30 p.m.

DTE Energy reports 98% of customers have power, with around 24,000 interruptions, as of 5 p.m. Consumers Energy reports 99% with power, as around 2,000 customers face outages.

The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a storm alert Wednesday afternoon, warning of the risk of flooding in the region. The system is working as normal and prepared to handle any issues, the GLWA said.

GLWA advises local residents to exercise caution, including by removing valuables out of basements and avoiding running washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rainfall.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Heavy rain, storms cross Michigan, flood risk grows