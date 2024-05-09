Could storms rain on your Mother’s Day plans? What the Kansas City forecast says

Are you planning to treat your mother this Mother’s Day in Kansas City? Better make any outdoor plans early in the day, as storms and heavy rains are expected to return, according to the National Weather Service.

But before the next rounds of storms, the Kansas City area will get a break from severe weather as pleasant spring conditions settle across the region for the first part of the weekend, according to the weather service.

Thursday’s weather will be mostly sunny, with a gentle to moderate breeze expected, although there will be occasional gusts up to 23 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s. The average temperature in Kansas City for this time of year is 73 degrees.

There is a chance for afternoon showers and lightning, but the rain should stay away from the Kansas City metro area in northern Missouri, according to the weather service.

We may see a few passing light showers over northern Missouri this afternoon, but elsewhere should stay dry. High temperatures this afternoon should be close to seasonal normals, with low-to-mid 70s across the KC metro. pic.twitter.com/AadFx4a7Lt — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 9, 2024

Drier weather is expected on Friday and Saturday. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to climb into the low 70s on Friday and upper 70s on Saturday. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear and comfortable, with low to upper 50s temperatures.

Stormy Mother’s Day possible

Mother’s Day will start well, with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees.

However, skies will become mostly cloudy as the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns. The chance for rain is 30 percent in the afternoon, growing to 50 percent on Sunday night. Heavy rains are possible from some of the storms, the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday, with a 70% chance of rain. Precipitation chances drop to 50% in the evening.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Tuesday into Wednesday. An additional chance of storms is likely Wednesday night into Thursday.

“It looks like the active weather pattern continues,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.