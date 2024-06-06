Storms pummel US, killing a toddler and injuring others as more severe weather is expected

At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a series of powerful storms that pummeled the Midwest and mid-Atlantic regions on Wednesday, damaging homes, uprooting trees and snapping utility poles as a dayslong stretch of severe weather marches on.

Potential twisters were reported in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan through Wednesday afternoon and into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm with winds of 90-95 mph sent a tree crashing into a home in Livonia, Michigan, just west of Detroit, killing a toddler and hospitalizing the boy's mother and her 2-month-old infant in the afternoon, reported the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Firefighters worked for nearly an hour to lift the tree with high-pressure air bags from where it crashed through the home's roof onto the mother and her 2-year-old son as they slept, authorities said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene as his mother was taken to Livonia Trinity Hospital in critical condition.

The Frazeysburg Police Department captured this photo of damage from a suspected tornado that struck the village about 60 miles east of Columbus. Police reported injuries from the storm that struck early Thursday in a system that made its way across Ohio Wednesday.

"The city of Livonia extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family after the death of their 2-year son," said Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan in a statement. "This is a terrible tragedy for our community. Our hearts are broken, too, and we send our deepest sympathies."

Storms and possible tornadoes injured at least five people in Maryland after a tree fell onto a home in the Gaithersburg area, about 20 miles northwest of Washington D.C., authorities said. In nearby Baltimore, multiple homes were damaged amid reports of at least one possible twister.

Another suspected tornado tore through Frazysburg, Ohio, a small village about 60 miles east of Columbus, packing streets with debris, leaving people with minor injuries and leading local authorities to set up an emergency shelter at a local elementary school, according to the local police department, which asked people to stay home unless absolutely necessary. The National Weather Service reported tornado sightings in Knox County, Ohio, but the damage isn't considered extensive, reported the Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The weather service was poised Thursday to send out teams to survey the damage and determine whether tornadoes were responsible for the damage.

Downed trees and damaged cars in the Livonia neighborhood where a toddler was killed after a tornado touched down on Wednesday evening, June 5, 2024.

Severe weather in forecast for the Northeast, Florida, southern Plains

Meanwhile, more severe weather is forecast across the country, bringing heavy rain and flood concerns to the mid-Atlantic region, the Florida Peninsula, as well as northern Texas and Oklahoma.

The largest cites in the track of various storms include New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charlotte and Washington D.C., most of which were battered by storms a day earlier.

Coastal flood advisories were in effect across Baltimore and New York as meteorologists with the weather service warned of rising waterways and flooding across low-lying areas.

12:52am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Marginal Risk: across portions of the Northeast, Mid Atlantic, Florida Peninsula, and parts of the southern Plains https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/w2ABktLqBW — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 6, 2024

The showers and thunderstorm moving across the East Coast on Thursday were developing along a cold front. Heavy rainfall is expected over the interior Northeast and southern New England Thursday afternoon and evening, potentially causing travel disruptions. The poor weather in the Northeast is forecast to mostly clear out on Friday.

"New Yorkers should expect a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms sometime late tonight through the Thursday morning commute," the city's Department of Emergency Management said on X. "This may result in minor flooding across the city, particularly in low lying and poor drainage areas. Plan ahead & expect travel delays."

'It came and went very fast'

Lisa Allen, a resident of Livonia, Michigan, said she'd been checking forecasts all day, then suddenly heard the tornado coming.

"It came on very suddenly" at about 3:30 p.m., Allen said. "Then I said, 'I better get in the basement,' and no sooner did I — I didn't even make it to the basement — and it was over. It came and went very fast," she said.

Allen had large tree branches down in her front yard and a trampoline flipped upside down in her backyard. She said she recalled surviving high winds at her house about 15 years ago, and "today was a little stronger."

Livonia Emergency Preparedness Director Brian Kahn confirmed, on the city's website, that Livonia officials did not receive any warning of the tornado's approach from the National Weather Service. The weather service referred to it as "a spin-up storm" that did not appear on radar screen with enough time to issue a warning to Livonia.

Hardest hit were neighborhoods in Livonia, where dozens of large trees were felled by the storm that later swept with diminished force across metro Detroit's northern suburbs.

Contributing: Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press

