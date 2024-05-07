SOUTH BEND — People driving home from work or from working the polls could face some severe weather Tuesday, Tribune reporting partner WNDU meterologist Andrew Whitmyer reported.

LaPorte County to the west and Berrien County to the north saw tornado warnings issued late Tuesday afternoon. Indiana primary election polls close at 6 p.m., though you will be allowed to vote as long as you were already in line by 6.

Storms could hit St. Joseph County between now and 8 p.m., WNDU reported.

Wednesday looks to be clear for the majority of the day before non-severe storms arrive late afternoon into the evening hours, WNDU reported, adding that Thursday could see standard rain, but weather should be dry Sunday for Mother's Day.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Storms possible in South Bend by 8 p.m. Tuesday