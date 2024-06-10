Here’s when storms may hit Dallas-Fort Worth today. At least it will cool things down

Dallas-Fort Worth will see a pause in the summer heat this week as scattered showers and storms roll in.

Storms are expected to arrive Monday afternoon and into the evening hours, with storms likely dissipating by sunset, according to the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

The storms will push clouds over the region, increasing chances of rain. Most importantly, the cold front is bound to bring down temperatures with highs in the mid-80s expected Monday.

More of the same is in the forecast for Tuesday, with scattered storms likely over the afternoon hours in Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the NWS. Temperatures again are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80 degrees.

Storms return to the Dallas-Fort Worth forecast on Monday and Tuesday.

Relief from the heat will be short-lived, however, after the clouds from the Monday and Tuesday storms retreat. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s, and by Thursday and Friday, will climb into the low 90s.

More sweltering temperatures — mostly in the upper 90s and flirting with triple digits — are expected over the weekend across North Texas.

The humidity in Dallas-Fort Worth will be low this week, so heat index values will stay close to the actual outside temperature, according to the NWS.

However, by late weekend and early next week, humidity will increase and push heat index values over 100 degrees.