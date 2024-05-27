Storms may bring flash floods, damaging wind gusts, hail to North Jersey on Memorial Day

Strong thunderstorms are expected to head into North Jersey on Monday afternoon, bringing strong wind gusts, heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and even hail to cap Memorial Day weekend, forecasters said.

The worst of the storms will hit northeastern New Jersey around 4 p.m. and could last until 8 p.m., said John Murray, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Storm clouds over Hoboken and New York City on the morning of May 27, 2024. Forecasters say thunderstorms could bring heavy wind and rain to the region in the afternoon.

"There will be a localized flash flood threat throughout the region," he said. "Some of the thunderstorms could have damaging wind gusts, and there will be a possibility of hail."

There was a late morning lull between an early morning storm and the expected afternoon thunderstorms in North Jersey where the sun peaked through clouds and allowed some to get in a last dip in the pool before the holiday weekend was over.

When will the rain start? NJ weather forecast calls for stormy Memorial Day weekend

North Jersey rivers are not expected to flood, according to NWS forecasts. Hail could be as big as one-inch in diamater.

The storms will head in from the west with a cold front behind them pushing the humid air out of the region. The weather should settle down by late evening, Murray said.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Memorial Day forecast for North Jersey includes heavy rain