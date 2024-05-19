Storms likely for Sunday evening, additional storm chances ahead

What We’re Tracking

Severe storms this evening/tonight

A few more storm chances

Still mild through the week

Numerous storms and storm clusters will develop and move east through Sunday evening. These storms have been producing extremely strong wind, large hail and even a few tornadoes Sunday afternoon, but should transition more to an all-wind producing storm cluster over time. Until that happens, all forms of severe weather will be possible.

Another chance for a few storms on Monday may be more limited after this evening’s round of storms blows through the area. Behind these storms, we will still be warm for Monday with a high in the lower to middle 80s for the first few days of the week. Additional storms on Tuesday, with the better chance setting up to the east late Tuesday.

Most areas should quiet down and cool down a bit through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. However, another system brings a chance for scattered showers and storms by Thursday night into part of Friday. Some of the showers could linger into early Saturday before clearing out.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.