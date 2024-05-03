Storms are likely for the Kansas City area. How they could affect your weekend plans

An active weather pattern is expected in the Kansas City area this weekend as a line of strong thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the area, possibly affecting some plans, according to the National Weather Service.

But first, Friday “should be a relatively pleasant day,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, a few degrees above average for this time of year in Kansas City. Humidity is also expected to be lower, and winds will be breezy.

However, a cold front will head toward the region, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The storms are expected to fire up along and ahead of a cold front over central Nebraska Friday evening. The weather service said a line or broken line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas around 3 or 4 a.m. Saturday.

“A strong storm or two are possible capable of producing hail to the size of quarters or gusty winds to 60 mph,” the weather service said.

The storms are expected to weaken as they move to the east in the morning, the weather service said. They are expected to exit the region by noon. Up to an additional inch of rain is likely across eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri, which could cause the water levels of area rivers and streams to rise higher.

The timing of the cold front will influence Saturday’s temperatures, ranging from the mid-60s over northwest Missouri to the mid-70s in mid-Missouri. In Kansas City, temperatures are expected to be around 70 degrees.

Cooler weather is expected Sunday, with temperatures likely in the upper 60s.

Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will be possible in the afternoon, primarily south of Interstate 70, the weather service said.

Local Radar Image

Powerful storms expected next week

The weather service is monitoring the chance for severe storms on Monday and urges people to watch for updates through the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the evening and overnight. The storms may be strong to severe. Moderate rainfall will be possible, leading to more flash and river flooding.

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center said a severe weather outbreak could happen. An area east of Kansas City, including Wichita, Salina and Hutchison in Kansas, Enid, Oklahoma and Hastings, Nebraska, is at a 30 percent risk of severe weather.

Meanwhile, an area that includes Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, has a 15% chance of severe weather.

Powerful thunderstorms, along with large hail and tornadoes, will be possible. The storm prediction center said the threat of severe weather is expected to continue overnight Monday.