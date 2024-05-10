Storms leave thousands without power, schools close in damaged areas

More than 23,000 households are without power Friday morning across the western Florida Panhandle after severe thunderstorms moved across the region in the early morning hours, with more severe weather on the way.

'Multiple residential structures have significant damage'

Santa Rosa County officials were reporting "significant storm damage" across the northern portion of the county, particularly in the area north of Highway 178 in the Jay area.

County spokesperson Brittany Ellars said the county's 911 center "received multiple calls regarding impacts" in the wake of storms that swept through the area in the early morning hours of Friday.

"Multiple residential structures have significant damage reported," Ellars said in an email.

County Administrator Brad Baker said he'd heard reports of roof damage and said that many "accessory structures" had also been damaged in the largely rural area.

The only major roadway closure is Highway 4 between Highway 87 N. and Munson Highway.

Central School, Chumuckla Elementary School, Jay Elementary School, Jay High School and Wallace Lake K-8 School were all closed for the day Friday. Baker said none of the schools had appeared to have suffered structural damage, but the power was out and it was unclear how long it would be before it could be restored.

Choctawhatchee Electrical Cooperative, Escambia River Electric Cooperative and Florida Power and Light, all of which provide utility service in northern Santa Rosa County, were all reporting outages. County Commissioner James Calkins, whose District 3 encompasses the areas most severely damaged, said at one point the EREC was reporting 90% of its customers without power.

"Power lines are down in a bunch of areas and crews are out there trying to clear roads so we can get out and inspect the damage," Baker said at shortly after 9 a.m. "There's a lot of utility infrastructure that will have to be replaced."

Road and Bridge crews had been mobilized to remove debris from roadways and the Building Inspections Department was conducting preliminary damage assessments to impacted areas.

"Residents are urged to use extreme caution when traveling due to hazards in the roadways in the north end of the county, Ellars said in her email.

Homes damaged in Santa Rosa County, park closed

Santa Rosa County Commissioner James Calkins, whose district includes the northernmost areas of the county, said he'd been given reports of 25 to 30 homes damaged by the storm. He said power outages were widespread in the Pace area and Benny Russell Park had been closed until further notice due to debris on the ground there.

New severe thunderstorm warning issued

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Santa Rosa County and Central Santa Rosa County until 8:30 a.m.

In Escambia and Sant Rosa counties approximately 12,723 Florida Power and Light customers were without power just before 7:30 a.m., with 6,809 in Escambia and 5,914 in Santa Rosa.

In the northern parts of those counties more than 10,587 Escambia River Electric Co-op customers were also without power.

Severe weather moved across the region in the early morning hours with strong winds and the national weather service issued a few tornado warnings.

The storms have downed numerous trees, which have knocked down power lines across the area.

Some Escambia, Santa Rosa Schools closed

Santa Rosa County Schools announced that Central School, Chumuckla Elementary School, Jay Elementary School, Jay High School and Wallace Lake K-8 will be closed for the day. The rest of the schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Escambia County Schools has also closed Northview High School, Ernest Ward Middle School and Bratt Elementary School for the day. The rest of the schools are operating on a one-hour delay.

Santa Rosa roads closed, partially closed

Storm damage in Santa Rosa County closed one highway and partially closed 14 others.

Highway 4 between Highway 87 and Munson Highway is closed.

The following roadways are partially closed, drivers are asked to use caution and seek alternative routes when possible:

Highway 87 North at Whitfield Road

Sheridan Drive full

Lee Hill Road

Lewis Road

Hamilton Bridge at Bert Lane

Buddy Hardy Road

Greenwood Road

Ventura Road at Garcon Point

Booker Street

Glover Lane

Chumuckla Highway at Springhill Road

West Spencer Field at 12 Oaks

10 Mile Road at Wallace Lake Road

Ventura Road

Blackwater River State Forest closed

All facilities associated with Blackwater River State Forest are closed until further notice as a result of the severe weather that moved through the area overnight. Officials from the Florida Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center expect the clean up to take several days.

See the latest watches and warnings in effect for Escambia, Santa Rosa, counties

Radar for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa counties, including Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach

Rainfall expected? See the latest forecast for Pensacola

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Storms cause power outages, school closures in Escambia and Santa Rosa