Storms leave damage, hundreds without power in Murrells Inlet area. Brookgreen closed

A powerful storm overnight left many people in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area without power for hours early Monday morning.

Many residents and emergency services are continuing to clean up from the damage, which caused downed trees on houses and power lines.

Reports said that there were major traffic delays Monday from Pawelys Island because of the damage.

Brookgreen Gardens has also closed on June 10 due to the overnight storm.

A crew from Midway Fire Rescue works to clear storm debris from Kings River Road in Pawleys Island on Monday, June 10, 2024. Storms with wind gusts up to 60 mph caused power outages and downed trees in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area early Monday morning.

People in Pawleys Island and Murrells Inlet lost power around midnight or 1 a.m., according to posts on social media. Power came back on gradually, with some saying they had power again by 2:30 a.m. and others saying they were without power at 6 a.m.

Brandon Ellis, director of Georgetown County Emergency Services, said Monday that crews worked all night because of the storm. Ellis said there were several trees down throughout Pawleys Island and Litchfield, as well as a few on Sandy Island.

There is vegetative debris on roadways and some trees on houses. In addition, power restoration is ongoing in some areas, Ellis said. No one was injured during the storm.

“I think everything is almost business as usual,” Ellis said.

Ellis said residents had to spend some time without power and air conditioning, which came at a time when the temperature was 90 degrees.

Many complained online about how the lack of electricity left them with air conditioning and fans, making for a steamy and uncomfortable night.

Storms with wind gusts up to 60 mph caused power outages and downed trees in the Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island area early Monday morning. Several trees were also in the roadway, including this one at Willbrook Boulevard in Litchfield. June 10, 2024

The storm had winds that were as fast as 60 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Bacon. The NWS in Wilmington, North Carolina, received reports of power outages and fallen trees beginning about 11:55 p.m.

The storm damage was caused by a microburst, which is when the rain falling out of the storm accelerates the cold air and as it hits the ground causes straight line wind damage, Bacon said.

There will be additional thunderstorms Monday across the area, but there is no threat of severe weather, Bacon said. Most of Monday will be overcast and cloudy.