Storms leave damage across Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tuesday night’s storms left damage across the Oklahoma City metro.

Storms rolled through the metro overnight with winds up to 70 mph, and even 80 mph in some areas, according to a KFOR meteorologist.

Damage has been reported in multiple areas, including the KFOR studio. Power poles in the area have been blown over and some lights have been blown off of the building.

Storm damage to KFOR news station. Image KFOR.

Downed power poles near KFOR station. Image KFOR.

More damage has been reported in NE Oklahoma City. A building near Britton Rd. and Kelley Ave. has extensive damage to the roof with debris covering the parking lot.

Building with storm damage near Britton Rd. and Kelley Ave.

A restaurant near SE 15th St. and Post Rd. received damage. A portion of the roof was taken off and there’s damage to the exterior of the building.

Restaurant with storm damage near SE 15th St. and Post Rd.

A homeowner who lives near Waterloo Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave. spoke with News 4 after a 2×4 piece of wood went through her kitchen window.

Home with storm damage near Waterloo Rd. and Pennsylvania Ave.

“And all of a sudden it sounded like a tornado had hit the house and we heard huge noise,” said Danielle Mann-Diangi. “Trampolines were flying everywhere, our tables are everywhere in the back part of the yard, like, everything is everywhere.”

A portion of the road near SE 15th St. and Hiwassee Rd. has been damaged. Drivers are asked to drive carefully in that area.

Damaged road near SE 15th St. and Hiwassee Rd.

No injuries have been reported from the overnight storms. Multiple areas have also reported power outages.

