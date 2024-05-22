Storms with large hail to hit Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon. Maybe tornadoes?

A cold front pushing south from Oklahoma into the Red River counties could pick up steam later Wednesday afternoon as it hits warm unstable air over the Dallas-Fort Worth region spawning storms with large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

“The front will interact with an extremely moist and unstable air mass as it slowly sags south of the Red River by midday Wednesday,” Fort Worth meteorologist Miles Langfeld wrote on the NWS website.

Large hail is the primary threat from these early storms that the weather service expects to hit before noon. But the region could see damaging winds later in the afternoon, between 2-6 p.m., and into the evening hours. The tornado threat is low unless the storms form clusters.

“As we move into Wednesday afternoon, daytime heating ahead of the front will likely allow for the development of more scattered thunderstorms,” according to Langefeld.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across North and Central Texas today. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary hazards with a lower threat for tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall may reinvigorate flooding issues across portions of the region.

The weather service is also keeping an eye on another storm front pushing in from the west, forming a line along San Angelo. If the front moving south from Oklahoma stalls over North Texas, we may see more severe thunderstorms that could possibly produce tornadoes.

We saw this pattern of storms arriving later in the day Tuesday, as a cold front pushes into a region of unstable heated air. Dallas-Fort Worth will see more of the same pattern Thursday, then we head into a hot and humid weekend.

The weather service warns residents to be aware of the changing weather. We are in the middle of tornado season which normally runs from March to May. Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are an ever present danger. Only last week, a Fort Worth man found out what it’s like to be struck by lightning.