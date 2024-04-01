New storms with large hail, damaging winds to hit Dallas-Fort Worth. How about tornadoes?

Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are expected in the Dallas-Fort Worth region later on Monday afternoon and into the evening or as soon as a cap — a layer of warm air up high in the atmosphere which suppresses or delays the development of thunderstorms — lifts and pushes eastward a line of storms sitting to the west of the Metroplex, according to a National Weather Service Fort Worth office alert.

“The severe threat through the evening is greatest near and north of I-20,” Fort Worth meteorologist Allison Prater wrote on the NWS website. “Overall, the tornado threat looks to be on the lower side as winds generally stay veered to the south/southwest.”

Although the potential exists for increased tornado threats in counties to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth as winds intensify, Prater wrote.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected late Monday afternoon into the evening hours. This threat will be greatest north of I-20, but isolated severe storms could develop anywhere in North Texas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

The thunderstorms could creep into the area sooner depending on how quickly the cap over the Plains erode Monday afternoon, giving way for the dry line — the boundary between moist air drawn up from the Gulf of Mexico and the drier air blowing across the deserts of the southwestern United States and northern Mexico — to commence its march eastward towards the I-35 corridor.

“The main uncertainty lies in how much heating we are able to observe during that time,” Prater wrote. “There remains a small chance that the cap could erode earlier, and if it did, storms may kick off along our Big Country counties off the dry line.”

Although the forecast calls for a lower threat of tornado, North Texas is entering its season of severe storms. April through May is when the region sees the most tornadoes touching down. It is also the time for spring beauty as Texas’ state flower, the bluebonnets, blooms along roadsides and pastures.

The weather service reminds residents to stay informed about tornado watches and warnings through regular updates on local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

As this line of storms move through the region, a cold front coming behind it will bring cooler temperatures across North Texas by Tuesday morning, with morning lows in the mid 40s to low 60s.

“A cold front early Tuesday will bring an end to the early week rain event and begin an extended rain-free period,” the NWS forecast states.

Here’s an early look at the eclipse sky outlook, which is trending cloudier than normal. A typical April 8th has a 45 percent chance of favorable viewing conditions, while the current outlook for this April 8th has a 25 percent chance for favorable viewing conditions. Confidence is increasing that an active weather pattern may bring moisture and cloud cover with a chance of rain around the day of the eclipse.

Weather outlook for Dallas-Fort Worth for April 8 total solar eclipse

The good news: That the region is drying out.

And the bad news? “Spring storm chances will return during the latter half of the weekend, unfortunately just in time for the long-awaited solar eclipse,” says the weather service.

Eight days out and it looks like there is a 25% chance the skies over North Texas during the total solar eclipse on April 8 will be covered in clouds.