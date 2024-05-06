Storms, hail, flooding and tornadoes possible this week. See what to expect and when

Better pack an umbrella because thunderstorms are slated to return to Cincinnati on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, showers and thunderstorms will move into the Ohio Valley region Monday morning. Decreased visibility and localized water ponding on roadways will be possible during the early morning commute.

Some of these storms on Monday may produce locally heavy rain, leading to potential flooding, per a hazardous weather outlook. Temperatures will be in the 70- to 75-degree range.

Several rounds of storms, some of which may be severe, are also expected Tuesday through Wednesday night. Multiple rounds of storms may lead to flooding. Highs will lift into the mid- to upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread in southwestern areas late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.

Shower and thunderstorm activity will taper off later Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a cold front moves east across the area. Cooler air will move into the area on Thursday, with afternoon highs ranging from the low 70s northwest to the upper 70s southeast.

Cooler and drier conditions with highs in the 60s will return on Friday into the weekend.

[2:34 PM] We're starting to see a few storms develop this afternoon. We're not expecting severe weather today, but some storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/8BCqn63eot — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 5, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati forecast

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. The High will be near 75. The wind will be calm, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 5 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 61. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 a.m. The high will be near 80. The light south wind will increase to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., followed by showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The low will be around 65. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: There is a chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: There is a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: There is a chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service, Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Storms to return this week; flooding and tornadoes possible