Storms, flash flooding forecasted across Missouri, Governor declares state of emergency

Severe weather persists in the Midwest with scattered storms possible across central, east central and northeast Missouri as well as west central Illinois Thursday afternoon.

Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threat from the strong to severe storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado warnings were also issued in in Lamar, Lamar Heights and Nashville, Missouri until 2:45 p.m. local time Thursday.

Isolated severe possible between 2p-8p today. Damaging winds primary threat, nickel to quarter sized hail possible. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/o5DP2OvTdY — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) May 2, 2024

Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Thursday following the frequent storms and flooding throughout Missouri since April 25.

The executive order directs state agencies to aid recovery efforts for damage caused by flooding, heavy winds, large hail and possible tornados.

Isolated thunderstorms also sway over the central and southern Plains and Mississippi Valley Thursday. Potentially life threatening downpours are expected across the eastern half of Texas. Baseball sized hail, hurricane force gusts, and a tornado are possible in northern to central Texas, the service reported.

"More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related. You never know how deep the water is or if the road has been washed away or compromised beneath the water," the service warned.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes, severe storms forecast for Missouri, mid-South Thursday