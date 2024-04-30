Storms flare up this evening with additional rounds later this week

What We’re Tracking

Strong storms this evening (east)

Storms Wednesday evening (west)

Additional storm chances through the week

Several strong to severe storms will develop quickly and move off to the east just as quickly. Hail and strong wind will be the primary threats, but isolated storms can also produce tornadoes in this environment. By tonight, we will clear out to a low in the upper 50s.

Additional storm chances are expected Wednesday and Thursday as another upper level system moves through. Some of the storms, at times, could become strong or even severe for the western areas on Wednesday. By Friday, our storm chances start to wind down a bit as temperatures drop back into the lower to middle 70s. The weekend looks to be a bit quieter, which should be nice!

Another round of showers or storms is possible along a cold front early Saturday, then we clear back out. We’ll have mostly sunny skies for Saturday afternoon and temperatures in the middle 70s. We’ll also have another chance for showers and storms by Monday, too.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller

