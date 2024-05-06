Storms expected to hit eastern Kansas on Monday may bring tornadoes, hail and high winds

A few tornadoes, hail up to 3 inches in diameter, 80 mph winds and flash flooding are possible with storms expected to affect roughly the eastern two-thirds of Kansas during the late afternoon and evening Monday.

Probabilities will be medium to high for high winds, medium to high for large hail, medium for tornadoes and low to medium for flooding, said a graphic posted on the website of the weather service's Topeka office.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted on its website this graphic showing the anticipated arrival times for severe weather Monday evening in central and eastern Kansas.

Storms are expected to form in central Kansas, creating a line from north to south and sweeping east across the state while generally going from southwest to northeast, it said.

Topeka, Hiawatha, Emporia, Manhattan and Marysville are all part of an area expected to see storms between 6 and 9 p.m., it said.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center posted on its website this graphic showing the chances for severe weather Monday in various parts of Kansas and surrounding states.

The eastern two-thirds of the storm will see "enhanced" or moderate" chances for severe weather, said a convective outlook issued by the weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

"Moderate" chances, which are more serious than "enhanced," are expected in part of southern Kansas.

A graphic posted on the website of the weather service's Topeka office indicated the capital city would be part of an area that would see a 10% chance of tornadoes Monday within 25 miles of any given point.

This graphic, posted on the website of the National Weather Service's Topeka office, shows anticipated chances Monday for tornadoes in eastern Kansas.

It said Topeka would be part of an area that would see a 30% chance of damaging winds within 25 miles of any given point, and a 15% chance of large hail within 25 miles of any given point.

The state has seen 33 tornadoes so far this year, including three in Shawnee County, according to the weather service.

On average, the state sees about 95 tornadoes a year.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Severe storms expected to sweep eastward across Kansas on Monday