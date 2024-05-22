Storms on the exit tonight, windy day tomorrow

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Its been quite the active night here in Northeast Wisconsin, with numerous tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Multiple reports have been submitted to the weather center of downed powerlines, branches and strong winds.

For tonight, do expect for storms to exit and we will turn partly to mostly cloudy. Lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s. As this storm system exits, winds will crank up again 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow appears to be dry besides a spotty shower or at most a thundershower, but far from what we just saw this evening. It will be spotty and isolated in coverage so most will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies. What will be the main story are the winds out of the West and southwest 15-20mph, gusting to near 40mph. These conditions will make it tough for crews to fix powerlines. Highs into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Beautiful day on Thursday, and we absolutely deserve it. Sunny skies with highs into the 80s for most. Next rain chance moves in Friday with a few showers and thunderstorms before we dry out for Memorial Day weekend

