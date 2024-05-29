Storms drop as many as 2 inches of rain in Greater Akron already, more rain coming

There's a threat of heavy rain in Northern Ohio on Wednesday.

A rainy Wednesday is on tap across northern Ohio.

The National Weather Service says rain and even rumbles of thunder are expected throughout the day.

"Thunderstorms are possible across the area today," the weather service says. "Storm motion may be nearly stationary at times resulting in locally heavy rain."

A particularly heavy storm rolled across Greater Akron Wednesday morning prompting the weather service to issue a flood advisory through noon.

As many as 2 inches of rain fell in parts of Summit and Portage counties prompting concern for problems in flood-prone areas.

The communities impacted by the morning storms included Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Kent, Barberton, Tallmadge, Mogadore, Stow, Norton, Fairlawn, Munroe Falls, Lakemore, Silver Lake, Portage Lakes, Montrose-Ghent and Pigeon Creek.

The weather service warns another inch or so of rain is possible in Greater Akron before things begin to dry out Wednesday night.

What's the forecast?

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. High near 67. North wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 44. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Flood advisory for Greater Akron after storms drop 2 inches of rain