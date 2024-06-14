Storms develop later in the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly with mostly dry conditions through the morning. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, and it’ll feel like ~100 degrees.

Storms start to develop after midday and increase in coverage through sunset. The showers generally drift toward the Gulf of Mexico by the evening.

Rain chances are slightly higher Saturday. We could even see a shower or two before lunchtime near the coast. The coverage of rain increases to 60% by the afternoon and early evening. When it’s not raining, it will be steamy with highs near 90 degrees.

It’s slightly drier for Father’s Day, but there will still be a 40% chance of afternoon storms with highs in the low 90s.

Next week will feel like classic summer weather, even though it’s technically the last few days of spring. (Summer begins Thursday, June 20.)

Highs stay in the low-mid 90s each afternoon with a breeze out of the east. That breeze pushes afternoon and evening storms toward the Gulf of Mexico.

