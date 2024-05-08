Storms creating strong wind and rain could reach Greenville and Spartanburg counties

Greenville could see severe weather that will bring heavy winds and rain over the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Upstate, western and central North Carolina, and East Tennessee until 4 p.m.

Isolated severe storms are expected this PM. Large hail will be the main threat. Damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado are also possible. A complex of strong-to-severe storms is then expected to move across the area tonight, posing an elevated risk of damaging winds. pic.twitter.com/x2fUuLUwcr — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 8, 2024

Heavy wind, lightning, hail, and rain threaten the area. According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms will occur overnight and into Thursday morning, followed by a cold front.

Storms moving across Tennessee are producing damaging winds strong enough to down power lines and trees.

One of the storms moving across could reach the Spartanburg and Greenville area, but the majority are predicted to move into the Charlotte area.

The NWS advises people to stay inside and away from windows during a storm due to wind and hail. Also, be aware of lightning. Tornadoes are unlikely to form.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Be aware: National Weather Service predicts storms for the Upstate