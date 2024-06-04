Storms could bring heavy downpours, strong winds and hail to Iowa on Tuesday

Central Iowa is forecast to experience a batch of severe weather including possibly damaging winds and large hail Tuesday. If you're voting in the primary elections in Iowa, you may want to plan ahead to avoid a downpour or thunderstorm.

A slight risk for severe weather is likely from as far southwest as Red Oak all the way up to Mason City. The northern and eastern ends of the state are predicted to have a marginal risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

What are the primary severe weather threats?

Storms develop near the Missouri River later this afternoon with the main threats being large hail and damaging wind gusts as the storms move eastward across central Iowa later this afternoon into this evening. Locally heavy rainfall may also be possible. #iawx pic.twitter.com/eOMx78yHMY — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) June 4, 2024

Tuesday could see wind gusts from 60 mph to as high as 70 mph. Damaging winds are expected to move from western to central Iowa Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. There is also a chance for large hail ranging from 0.75 of an inch, or the size of a penny, to 1.5 inches, roughly the size of a ping pong ball.

When will severe weather arrive in Iowa on Tuesday?

A National Weather Service map shows the estimated time that severe storms could move across Iowa on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The strongest time for storms will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A map from the National Weather Service shows storms reaching places like Algona and Fort Dodge by 5 p.m. and moving into the Des Moines metro area by 7 p.m. before continuing east across the state.

What does the Des Moines, central Iowa weather radar show?

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

What's the weather in Des Moines for Tuesday?

Des Moines is also included in the slight risk zone for possible hail and damaging winds.

Look for a high of around 85 degrees and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

How much rain is predicted for Tuesday?

Tuesday's thunderstorms could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain with some areas possibly getting 3 inches. This rain could create accessive flooding, which Des Moines has already experienced from storms in May. Areas that experienced previous flooding and could be at an elevated risk for flooding include Jasper, Marshall, Tama and Powershiek counties.

Will there be any tornadoes Tuesday?

Tornadoes appear unlikely for Tuesday, however, it can not be ruled out. The weather trends in the environment are less favorable for tornadoes to develop, according to the National Weather Service.

