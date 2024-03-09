Storms cause widespread delays, cancellations at Tampa International Airport

Travelers through Tampa International and other major Florida airports may see delays or cancellations due to a band of strong storms near Georgia.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, half of the 650 flights arriving and departing from Tampa International Airport had been delayed, and 77 — or about 12 percent — had been canceled. The delays came on what a spokesperson for the airport called one of its busiest travel days because of the start of local spring breaks. The airport estimates between 90,000 to 100,000 travelers will pass through Saturday.

“Airlines are working hard to get people where they need to go as quickly as possible,” said Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for the airport. “But our biggest tip for passengers is that if you’re flying today, or even tomorrow, check with your airline before you come to the airport to make sure that your flight is on time.”

Domino effects of the delays are expected for the rest of the day and weekend.