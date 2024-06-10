Storms bring rain, cooler temperatures after heat wave

Jun. 10—After weeks of sunny, dry weather across Northern New Mexico, storms began dumping rain in the region Sunday, and storms are expected to continue through Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, Santa Fe had received more than a half-inch of rain in about 12 hours, according to National Weather Service measurements taken at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport.

Over the same period, Las Vegas, N.M., received about 2 inches of rainfall and Los Alamos saw about one-third of an inch.

A flood watch was in effect through Monday afternoon for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and communities east of the mountains, the National Weather Service's Albuquerque office warned. The threat of flooding is higher for areas within the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire burn scar.

The temperature in Santa Fe cooled Monday to an expected high of 67 degrees after high temperatures of about 90 in recent days.

Scattered storms were expected to continue across the region through Tuesday, with a return to hotter, drier weather Wednesday, according to the Monday morning forecast.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.