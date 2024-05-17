A storm system is set to bring severe thunderstorms and excessive rainfall to the lower Mississippi Valley and Alabama on Friday and through the weekend.

The risk area in Mississippi from the central part of the state to the coast. Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Tornadoes can't be ruled out, MEMA added.

"If you like rain and storms the next 2 days are for you," the National Weather Service in Birmingham posted on X on Friday morning. Southern Alabama, including Montgomery and Selma, could see a few tornadoes as the area is hit with hail and "damaging winds" of up to 60 mph.

As the storm moves eastward, northeastern Texas and parts of Alabama and Florida could be inundated with up to 8 inches of rain, potentially triggering serious flooding, according to AccuWeather.

Turn Around, Don't Drown

There is a flash flooding risk with the system coming through today (5/17/2024) through Saturday (5/18/2024). Always remember ⚠️Turn around don't drown!⚠️

🌧According to the National Weather Service, it only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock over an adult. pic.twitter.com/85nbnZvV0g — msema (@MSEMA) May 17, 2024

Through the night, areas in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama could be at risk of flash flooding, the Weather Channel reported. Amid damaging winds on Saturday, the area faces an isolated tornado threat.

"Gusty winds and hail" would be the main threats in strong storms expected to hit parts of Southeast Mississippi, according to the NWS in Mobile.

Weather Radar in Mississippi

Parts of Florida also endured heavy wind on Friday morning – the southern coast near Tallahassee was hit with wind gusts of up to 70 mph, the NWS reported.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Storms to bring hail, rain, possible tornadoes to Southeast