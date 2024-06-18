Storms bring down massive tree, tearing off corner of a house in Richland Township

Powerful winds brought a massive tree down that tore off a corner of a house on Gibsonia Road in Richland Township.

The home’s porch was completely ripped off. Branches buried a car in the driveway. Three people were inside at the time but no one was hurt.

Nancy Nahi lives across the street. She said the storm began around 5 p.m. Monday.

“All of a sudden, it got very dark and then the wind just picked up. I mean, it came rushing through,” Nahi said. “I can see the trees and plants just blowing and then it started to rain.”

Heavy rain and strong winds knocked out power to several traffic lights and homes in Richland Township and the surrounding area.

Many stores and gas stations had to close early because of the power outage.

A 100-foot-tall pine tree on Ben Miller Road brought wires down when it was uprooted. The tree fell on the front lawn of a home about a mile away from the other tree on Gibsonia Road.

Craig Walkins drove about three miles, navigating road closures, to help his friend who lives at the property.

“To pull up here and see this, I was shocked,” Walkins said.

The storm left a big mess behind with a lot of cleanup ahead.

“We really can’t do anything until Duquesne Light comes in and gives an assessment because there are power lines down here,” said Walkins.

Around 9 p.m. the Richland Volunteer Fire Department cut up part of the tree that was blocking the driveway.

