Storms brewing for Kansas City metro area. Here’s when and how much rain to expect

Dry and mild weather is expected Wednesday in the Kansas City metro, but storms are expected to bring much needed rain for the end of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Cooler weather is expected, but temperatures are expected to remain above normal, climbing into the low 60s on Wednesday and the mid- to upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures normally are around 51 degrees this time of year in Kansas City.

The remainder of the week, however, will be wet as chances for rain return Thursday and continue into Saturday, the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to slowly work their way into the region Thursday morning, gradually moving from the south to the north through the day, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Because the rain is expected to arrive before sunrise Thursday, severe weather is not expected. Some strong storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail are possible, the weather service said.

“Heavy rainfall continues to remain the most likely hazard,” the weather service said, “however, chances for flash flooding remain low since rainfall has been sparse over recent months.”

Up to two inches of rain is possible in parts of the Kansas City area through Saturday while areas to the south could see as much as three inches, the weather service said.

Cool Canadian air is expected to plunge into the area late Friday into Saturday, clearing up any remaining rain, the weather service said. Sunny but breezy weather is expected.

Temperatures will be cooler, climbing to around 50 degrees on Saturday and then rebounding to near 60 degrees on Sunday.