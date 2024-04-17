Storms will be back in Dallas-Fort Worth this week. In the meantime, enjoy 90-degree day

Temperatures in North Texas may give us a preview of things to come — with some parts of the area feeling the heat in the low 90s by Thursday — before more storms arrive over the weekend.

Dallas-Fort Worth will have a warm and cloudy Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 80s, said Jason Dunn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office.

Storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, but are expected to stay southwest of the Metroplex, Dunn said. Thursday will be warm with temperatures right around 90 degrees.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, a cold front will roll into North Texas bringing storm chances and cooler weather, Dunn said. No more than an inch to 1.5 inches of rain is expected to fall across the reagion.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Friday, followed by cooler temperatures in the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. North Texans can expect varied rain chances over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances return to the North Texas forecast after a couple warm days.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when it's 100 degrees, expert says.

→Groceries at this national chain are the cheapest, study finds.

Does 90 degrees this early mean it will be a sweltering summer season?

North Texas is expected to see 90-degree temperatures this week, still several weeks from the start of summer season.

Does this portend a sweltering season? Not quite, since a direct correlation can’t be made between the early arrival of 90-degree days and how hot the summer might be.

In fact, North Texas already recorded its first 90 degree day of the year back on February 26 at 94 degrees.

“History and climatology shows us that however early we do reach that 90 degree, it doesn’t necessarily back up with what we’ll look like over the summer,” Jennifer Dunn, NWS warning coordination meteorologist, told the Star-Telegram in February.