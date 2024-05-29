Storm-weary Texas bashed once again: 1 dead and 450,000 are without power

Storm-weary Texans braced for more brutal weather Wednesday while cleaning up from the latest round of drenching rains and hurricane-force wind gusts that knocked out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses.

At least one person was killed when a building under construction collapsed near Houston. The Dallas area was swamped by localized flooding from the storms that swept across much of the southern Plains, an area already reeling from weeks of angry weather.

"Thunderstorms over Central Texas will gradually diminish this morning, while additional storms will roll in from the west," the National Weather Service said in an advisory Wednesday. "A few strong to severe storms are possible."

The advisory added that multiple rounds of thunderstorms were expected Thursday through Friday, some of which "may be severe and contain heavy rain."

Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were recorded in Dallas and Houston. Dallas County officials issued a disaster declaration Tuesday, warning of "a multi day power outage for a significant number" of residents.

The latest storms were rolling across the state just days after Memorial Day weekend saw deadly weather crash through the region, killing almost two dozen people. At least seven deaths were reported in Texas − where the misery began two weeks ago when high winds and flooding swept through the Houston area, killing nine people and knocking out power to some area residents for more than a week.

Developments:

∎ Power was being restored in Texas, but almost 450,000 energy customers were still in the dark Wednesday morning.

∎ Another 70,000 power customers remained in the dark across Kentucky, Arkansas, Virginia and Missouri.

Dallas disrupted by storm

In the Dallas area, power outages prompted election officials to extend polling hours for the state's runoff elections. Northeast of Dallas, the Royse City First United Methodist Church was destroyed in a blaze that firefighters tentatively blamed on a lightning strike from the storm.

Amanda Murski's Range Rover was crushed in her daughter's Dallas driveway − buried by a giant tree uprooted by straight-line winds.

"It was unbelievable the winds were crazy," Murski told Fox4news.com. "It's just a vehicle. It's OK."

More counties added to Texas disaster list

Federal emergency management officials approved Gov. Greg Abbott's request to add Collin, Cooke, Denton and Montague counties to the list of more than a dozen Texas counties already approved in the disaster declaration. The declaration allows FEMA to provide funds for temporary housing, emergency home repairs, property losses, disaster legal services and medical and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Here's why the storm season seems so busy

With at least 850 confirmed tornadoes so far and several major tornado outbreaks, 2024 ranks among the busiest years in recorded history. Even some of the most veteran storm chasers have been astounded by tornado activity so far this year. The U.S. has already seen four days with at least 30 tornadoes rated EF1 or stronger, said Harold Brooks, a senior scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma. The average is two a year.

Meteorologists interviewed by USA TODAY blame an active jet stream, coupled with a series of powerhouse storms rolling from the West Coast across the nation's midsection. It has "been a great recipe for numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes" over the past few weeks, said meteorologist Peter Mullinax of the Weather Prediction Center. Read more here.

