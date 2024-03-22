Storm watch upgraded to warning ahead of weekend Sierra snowstorm, NWS says

(FOX40.COM) — Winter officially turned into spring on Tuesday, but that doesn’t seem to be impacting weather conditions in the Sierra, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

On Thursday, NWS upgraded its Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning, saying moderate to heavy snow is expected between Friday and Sunday. The warning primarily covers the western slope of the Northern Sierra, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Highway 50 over Echo Summit.

“The heaviest snowfall [will occur] overnight Friday into Saturday. Travel is highly discouraged,” NWS said on X. The weather service also forecasts about 8 to 18 inches of snow to fall while the warning is in effect.

The agency adds that the snow will impact areas above 5,000 feet on Saturday and briefly come down between 3,500 and 4,000 feet on Sunday. The enforcement of chain controls could also potentially be required, NWS said.

The Winter Storm Warning is also in place for Fresno, Kern, and Tulare counties.

As for the Sacramento Valley, the region is expected to see some rain that could turn into “heavier rain” during Friday evening, according to FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein.

“Rain is expected to start in Sacramento [Friday] afternoon, around 5 p.m.,” he said. “There could be some heavier rain in the evening, but no advisories are in effect. This should be a beneficial storm for us.”

Epstein adds that thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as “signs pointing toward possible rotation (funnel clouds/tornadoes)” are present in the northern Sacramento Valley.

“I’m thinking that we’ll have some lingering showers on Sunday. A weak front will pass over us on Monday giving us the chance for showers,” he concluded.

This weather comes as the Sierra experienced a calm period of weather following a Northern California snowstorm that brought over 10 feet of snow to the region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.