Identity released of local man killed in storms

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron fire officials said a man was killed when a large oak tree fell on the house he was in late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the tree went through the attic of the house during a thunderstorm just before 11 a.m.

“As Akron Fire was clearing the residence they discovered the deceased male on the top floor, underneath part of the tree that had landed on the house,” according to Gary Guenther from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Thursday moring, the medical examiner released the victim’s identity. He’s been identified as Paul Matvey, 33.

The massive oak crushed the attic of the home and was so heavy Akron Fire Department Lt. Joel Price said it severely damaged the structure and inhibited their ability to recover the victim

“The floors were just too unstable that we couldn’t put any crews in there,” said Price. “They were able to see the victim from the bucket truck and go from there.”

It took a tree removal company with heavy equipment several hours to remove the tree so that firefighters could extricate the victim from the home.

The attic space where he was located was described as a bedroom.

Neighbors were saddened but also not surprised and told Fox 8 that a portion of the massive tree had fallen across the road last year and took days to remove.

“That tree was giant and half of it fell down last year because it was rotted from the inside and it blocked off the road for at least 2 days,” said Nolan Lyle.

Another man who arrived at the scene said he rented the room last year and actually moved out because of concerns over the tree being so close to the house.

“When I first saw it I felt so cold I’m like wow,” said Christian Igwegu, “I realize the tree fell on the attic where I used to live and if I was still living there I’d probably be a dead person so I am so thankful to God honestly.”

Once the tree was removed a wrecking crew immediately demolished the house due to concerns over its instability.

