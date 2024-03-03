Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger today, rain later in the week

Temperatures have not fallen far this morning as most of Kansas wakes up to 50s. This comes to us courtesy of gusty winds that persisted through the night. A cold front is stalled over Kansas, with strong south winds ahead of the front and north winds behind it. This front will keep winds gusty all day, which leads to our fire weather threat.

Due to the wind and very dry air in place, fire weather will be a concern today especially for areas ahead of the front, where temperatures will be warmest.

Fire weather warnings will take effect at 11 this morning and last until 9 in the evening.

Highs today will be cooler to the northwest and unseasonably warm to the south, where some locations may tap 80 degrees this afternoon. Sunshine is expected to remain dominant all day.

Tonight, the front pushes through and turns winds to the north, which will reduce fire danger into the coming week. Lows in the 30s and 40s tonight.

Monday turns us cooler but still well above normal. Highs mainly in the 60s to start the week.

The cooler air keeps filtering in and temperatures stay mildly cool for the first half of the week, but clouds will gradually increase ahead of our next storm system.

Rain begins in western Kansas late Wednesday, and this spreads to the east on Thursday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are looking more likely, with activity spreading to the east. A few snowflakes may mix in at night especially in western Kansas, but most of this will come down as rain.

This will come with another cold front, and temperatures drop to the 40s and 50s for the end of the week as skies begin to clear up toward next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 78 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 49 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 68 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain showers.

Sat: Hi: 54 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

