Storm Team Forecast: The Morning News Sunday 3-24-24
Central New York's Most Accurate Forecast
The madness continues with the Second Round of the women's NCAA tournament today. Are you ready to tune in?
The madness continues with Second Round games in the men's NCAA tournament today.
Creighton outscored Oregon 15-2 in the second OT.
The Oakland guard turned overnight celebrity scored 54 points and sank 17 threes in a pair of NCAA tournament games.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
Fair was on fire Saturday while scoring Syracuse's final 13 points to rally past the Wildcats.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
In this edition of Week in Review, we have big news on the latest Apple antitrust lawsuit. The U.S. joined international regulators in accusing Apple of using monopolistic tactics to lock in iPhone users. In response, Apple claims the DOJ's actions could ruin exactly what its users enjoy about its phones and ecosystem.
Adrian Hallmark will replace 77-year-old Amedeo Felisa as CEO of Aston Martin no later than October 1, 2024.
SAG-AFTRA announced on Friday night that its members approved new three-year contracts for voice actors working in TV animation. The contracts define voice actor as a term that "only includes humans" and set protections around AI, along with wage increases.
Arizona didn't wilt after Dayton cut a 17-point first-half deficit to three. As a result, the Wildcats became the first team to clinch a spot in the Sweet 16.
