New storm system may bring rain, snow to Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new storm system is forecasted to affect Kern County, bringing both rain and snow to the region starting late Friday night.

Although this system is expected to be cold, it will only persist until Sunday night, bringing about .75 inches of rainfall before conditions improve. Following this, the weather will become clear and pleasant for a few days. However, another system may potentially arrive by next Thursday.

The impact of this weekend’s storm will be particularly significant in the Sierra Nevada region. As a result, Yosemite National Park has made the decision to close its doors over the course of the weekend due to the heavy snowfall.

A blizzard warning has been issued for the Sierras, with certain areas potentially experiencing up to eight feet of snow.

It is important to be aware that snow levels might drop below mountain passes late on Saturday night and Sunday morning, which could potentially affect travel along Interstate 5 and Route 58 in the Tehachapi area.

