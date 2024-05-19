The storm sweeps out, with Sunday clouds and a few passing showers

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-Good news the line that is now moving through the region is weakening now and we may still see lightning and non-sever winds up to 30 mph before exiting. We are no longer a severe risk, just general storms through 12:30 am.

Sunday’s pop-up showers wrapping around the disturbance will mainly impact our west central Georgia counties. There will be a few in the morning and afternoon. Many of you across east Alabama will see mostly sunny skies.

This week we will remain dry through Thursday. A stalled front to our north will bring passing showers and storms across the region. Readings will warm well into the upper 80s to near 90° through Thursday.

