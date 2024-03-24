Storm reports: Weather advisories, warnings and watches issued across Kansas
Meteorologist Jack Maney is tracking weather in Storm Tracker 3 across the KSN viewing area. He is headed to Garden City.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist Lucy Doll are monitoring several weather advisories, warnings, and watches issued across Kansas on Sunday.
The eastern half of the state has a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday.
In the other half of the state, several counties are in a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
“Hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible,” said Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman.
The southwest corner of the state has been issued a red flag warning. Head north from there, and severe thunderstorm warnings, winter weather advisories, and blizzard warnings have been issued.
The Storm Track 3 Team is tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area:
6:15 p.m.
1 NNW Norton – Norton County – 63 MPH wind gusts
6:03 p.m.
1 SSW Campus – Gove County – quarter sized hail accumulating on I-70
3 WSW Park – Gove County – low visibility MM 98 and 99 on I-70 due to blowing dust from thunderstorms
5:24 p.m.
3 SSW Campus – Gove County – saw second tornado develop west of the first one, possibly near county road BB east of Oakley
5:19 p.m.
3 SSE Campus – Gove County – TORNADO ON THE GROUND reported by law enforcement about a mile south of MP 77 on I-70
4:32 p.m.
2 ESE Garden – Finney County – possible tornado damage to roofs, powerlines, and fences
4:14 p.m.
6 SW Plymell – Finney County – quarter sized hail
3 S Garden City – Finney County – Landspout
3:44 p.m.
7 NNW Trice – Haskell County – quarter sized hail
3:24 p.m.
Sublette – Haskell County – Ping pong ball sized hail
What are all the things the size of hailstones are compared to?
Several KSN viewers have sent in weather photos:
