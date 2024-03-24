Storm reports: Weather advisories, warnings and watches issued across Kansas

Meteorologist Jack Maney is tracking weather in Storm Tracker 3 across the KSN viewing area. He is headed to Garden City.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist Lucy Doll are monitoring several weather advisories, warnings, and watches issued across Kansas on Sunday.

The eastern half of the state has a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday.

In the other half of the state, several counties are in a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

“Hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible,” said Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman.

The southwest corner of the state has been issued a red flag warning. Head north from there, and severe thunderstorm warnings, winter weather advisories, and blizzard warnings have been issued.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong winds with severe thunderstorms later Sunday

The Storm Track 3 Team is tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area:

6:15 p.m.

1 NNW Norton – Norton County – 63 MPH wind gusts

6:03 p.m.

1 SSW Campus – Gove County – quarter sized hail accumulating on I-70

3 WSW Park – Gove County – low visibility MM 98 and 99 on I-70 due to blowing dust from thunderstorms

5:24 p.m.

3 SSW Campus – Gove County – saw second tornado develop west of the first one, possibly near county road BB east of Oakley

5:19 p.m.

3 SSE Campus – Gove County – TORNADO ON THE GROUND reported by law enforcement about a mile south of MP 77 on I-70

4:32 p.m.

2 ESE Garden – Finney County – possible tornado damage to roofs, powerlines, and fences

4:14 p.m.

6 SW Plymell – Finney County – quarter sized hail

3 S Garden City – Finney County – Landspout

3:44 p.m.

7 NNW Trice – Haskell County – quarter sized hail

3:24 p.m.

Sublette – Haskell County – Ping pong ball sized hail

What are all the things the size of hailstones are compared to?

Several KSN viewers have sent in weather photos:

A photo of a tornado taken by Rudy Delatorre in Garden City just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Storm photos taken by James Young in Garden City just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Storm photos taken by James Young in Garden City just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Landspout photos taken by Tricia J. Hockett in Haskell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

Landspout photos taken by Tricia J. Hockett in Haskell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

A photo of winds in Garden City from James Moreno on Sunday, March 24.

Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.

Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.

Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.

Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.

Storm damage photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.

Storm damage photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.

Storm photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.

Tracking Severe Weather:

Tweets by KSNStormTrack3

Free apps

Apple Download

Google Download

Social Media:

Keeping You Safe:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.