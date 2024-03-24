Storm reports: Weather advisories, warnings and watches issued across Kansas

Stephanie Nutt
·3 min read

Meteorologist Jack Maney is tracking weather in Storm Tracker 3 across the KSN viewing area. He is headed to Garden City.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and Meteorologist Lucy Doll are monitoring several weather advisories, warnings, and watches issued across Kansas on Sunday.

The eastern half of the state has a wind advisory in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday.

In the other half of the state, several counties are in a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

“Hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible,” said Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman.

The southwest corner of the state has been issued a red flag warning. Head north from there, and severe thunderstorm warnings, winter weather advisories, and blizzard warnings have been issued.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong winds with severe thunderstorms later Sunday

The Storm Track 3 Team is tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area:

6:15 p.m.

  • 1 NNW Norton – Norton County – 63 MPH wind gusts

6:03 p.m.

  • 1 SSW Campus – Gove County – quarter sized hail accumulating on I-70

  • 3 WSW Park – Gove County – low visibility MM 98 and 99 on I-70 due to blowing dust from thunderstorms

5:24 p.m.

  • 3 SSW Campus – Gove County – saw second tornado develop west of the first one, possibly near county road BB east of Oakley

5:19 p.m.

  • 3 SSE Campus – Gove County – TORNADO ON THE GROUND reported by law enforcement about a mile south of MP 77 on I-70

4:32 p.m.

  • 2 ESE Garden – Finney County – possible tornado damage to roofs, powerlines, and fences

4:14 p.m.

  • 6 SW Plymell – Finney County – quarter sized hail

  • 3 S Garden City – Finney County – Landspout

3:44 p.m.

  • 7 NNW Trice – Haskell County – quarter sized hail

3:24 p.m.

  • Sublette – Haskell County – Ping pong ball sized hail

What are all the things the size of hailstones are compared to?

Several KSN viewers have sent in weather photos:

  • A photo of a tornado taken by Rudy Delatorre in Garden City just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
    A photo of a tornado taken by Rudy Delatorre in Garden City just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
  • Storm photos taken by James Young in Garden City just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
    Storm photos taken by James Young in Garden City just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
  • Storm photos taken by James Young in Garden City just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
    Storm photos taken by James Young in Garden City just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
  • Landspout photos taken by Tricia J. Hockett in Haskell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
    Landspout photos taken by Tricia J. Hockett in Haskell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
  • Landspout photos taken by Tricia J. Hockett in Haskell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
    Landspout photos taken by Tricia J. Hockett in Haskell at 3:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.
  • A photo of winds in Garden City from James Moreno on Sunday, March 24.
    A photo of winds in Garden City from James Moreno on Sunday, March 24.
  • Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
    Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
  • Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
    Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
  • Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
    Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
  • Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
    Storm photos from Dale in Garden City Sunday afternoon.
  • Storm damage photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.
    Storm damage photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.
  • Storm damage photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.
    Storm damage photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.
  • Storm photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.
    Storm photos from Jerry Penner in Garden City on Sunday, March 24.

Tracking Severe Weather:

Tweets by KSNStormTrack3

RADARS:

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES:

Free apps

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App:

KSN News App:

Social Media:

Keeping You Safe:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.