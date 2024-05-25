Storm reports: Tornado watch issued for south-central Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch was issued for several south-central Kansas counties on Saturday afternoon.

Counties included in the watch that are in the KSN viewing area include:

Sedgwick

Sumner

Cowley

Reno

Harvey

Pratt

Barber

Pawnee

Stafford

Kiowa

Kingman

Chautauqua

Edwards

Butler

Elk

Greenwood

Harper

Kay (Oklahoma)

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and meteorologists Lucy Doll and Jack Boston are in the Storm Track 3 Weather Center tracking storm reports across the KSN viewing area on Saturday.

Storm Reports:

Storm reports will be added as they are received.

Tracking Severe Weather:

Keeping You Safe:

