Storm reports: Tornado watch issued for south-central Kansas counties

Daniel Fair
·1 min read
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch was issued for several south-central Kansas counties on Saturday afternoon.

Counties included in the watch that are in the KSN viewing area include:

  • Sedgwick

  • Sumner

  • Cowley

  • Reno

  • Harvey

  • Pratt

  • Barber

  • Pawnee

  • Stafford

  • Kiowa

  • Kingman

  • Chautauqua

  • Edwards

  • Butler

  • Elk

  • Greenwood

  • Harper

  • Kay (Oklahoma)

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and meteorologists Lucy Doll and Jack Boston are in the Storm Track 3 Weather Center tracking storm reports across the KSN viewing area on Saturday.

