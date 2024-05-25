Storm reports: Tornado watch issued for south-central Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) tornado watch was issued for several south-central Kansas counties on Saturday afternoon.
Counties included in the watch that are in the KSN viewing area include:
Sedgwick
Sumner
Cowley
Reno
Harvey
Pratt
Barber
Pawnee
Stafford
Kiowa
Kingman
Chautauqua
Edwards
Butler
Elk
Greenwood
Harper
Kay (Oklahoma)
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and meteorologists Lucy Doll and Jack Boston are in the Storm Track 3 Weather Center tracking storm reports across the KSN viewing area on Saturday.
Storm Reports:
Storm reports will be added as they are received.
