Storm reports: Supercell thunderstorm produces 3 confirmed tornadoes across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A supercell thunderstorm has produced three confirmed tornadoes across Kansas on Sunday.

Hail photos from Tia Solze in Ellis on 5-19

Hail photos from Sarah Housley in Gorham on 5-19

Hail photos from Sarah Housley in Gorham on 5-19

Hail photos from Delaney Ziegelmeier in Hays on 5-19

Hail photos from Delaney Ziegelmeier in Hays on 5-19

Hail photos from Rayla Stejskal in Hays on 5-19

Hail photos from Rayla Stejskal in Hays on 5-19

Hail photos from Rayla Stejskal in Hays on 5-19

Hail photos from Kelli Johnson in Russell on 5-19

Hail photos from Kelli Johnson in Russell on 5-19

Hail photos from Kelli Johnson in Russell on 5-19

Hail photos from Ron Sherard in Hays on 5-19

Hail photos from Ron Sherard in Hays on 5-19



Cloud photos from Marla Kile in Lucas on 5-19

Sky photos ahead of the storm from Anais Rodriguez in Hugoton on 5-19

Sky photos ahead of the storm from Anais Rodriguez in Hugoton on 5-19

Storm and hail photos from Sara Martin in Salina on 5-19

Storm and hail photos from Sara Martin in Salina on 5-19

The City of Russell has published several emergency reports regarding Sunday’s storm, including power outages and damage done. See the latest emergency reports online.

The storm is causing power outages across the state.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll are tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area.

Storm reports:

6:47 p.m.

Flooding, on Crawford street from front to 3rd – Salina – Saline County

60 MPH Winds – 2 ENE Great Bend – Barton County

6:44 p.m.

Quarter sized hail – Culver – Ottawa County

60 MPH winds – Tescott – Ottawa County

Half dollar sized hail – 1 SSW Culver – Ottawa County

60 MPH winds – Culver – Ottawa County

Quarter sized hail – 5 SSW Bennington – Ottawa County

Quarter sized hail – 4 SE Bennington – Ottawa County

Half dollar sized hail – 5 S Bennington – Ottawa County

Quarter sized hail – 1 ESE Solomon – Dickinson County

6:25 p.m.

Quarter sized hail – 5 ESE New Cambria – Saline County

65 MPH Winds – 3 W Macksville – Edwards County

6:18 p.m.

Power lines and trees lines are down, roads are starting to flood – Brookville – Saline County

Power lines and trees down – Salina – Saline County

6:07 p.m.

100 MPH winds reported at the Salina Airport at 5:59 – Salina Airport – Saline County

5:38 p.m.

70 MPH Winds Russell Russell County

82 MPH Wind Russell Airport Russell County

70 MPH winds Sylvan Grove Lincoln County

70 MPH winds 2 NNW Ulysses Grant County

66 MPH winds 1 WSW Hayne Seward County

60 MPH winds 10 WSW Westfall Lincoln County

60 MPH Winds 1 SSW Garden City Finney County

60 MPH Winds 5 N Ellsworth Ellsworth County

74 MPH Winds 3 NW Pierceville Finney County

61 MPH Winds 7 N Plains City Meade County

5:32 p.m.

Tennis ball sized hail 1 W Hays Ellis County

Tennis ball sized hail 1 SSE Hays Ellis County

Quarter sized hail 1 SSW Victoria Ellis County

Ping pong ball sized hail Victoria Ellis KS

Half dollar sized hail Russell Russell County

Tennis ball sized hail Russell Russell County

Golf ball sized hail 1 SSE Russell Russell County

Golf ball sized hail 1 SSE Russell Russell County

Golf ball sized hail Wilson Ellsworth County

Quarter sized hail 10 WSW Westfall Lincoln County

Ping pong ball sized hail 6 S Dorrance Russell County

Hen egg sized hail 1 S Russell Airport Russell County

Quarter sized hail Ellsworth Ellsworth Coutny

4:52 p.m.

Confirmed tornado on the ground 7 S Lincoln at 4:46 pm. Could be rain wrapped

4:16 p.m.

Spotter confirms tornado on the ground 3 miles SW of lake Wilson at 4:25 pm in Lincoln county

3:36 p.m.

Storm spotter confirms a tornado near Gorham at 3:30 PM.

3:19 p.m.

Quarter sized hail – 6 E Trego Center – Trego County

Hen egg sized hail – Ellis – Ellis county

Tea cup sized hail – 1 ENE Ellis – Ellis County

Ping pong ball sized hail – 1 SSE Ellis – Ellis County

Golf ball sized hail – 2 WNW Ellis – Trego County

ping pong ball sized hail – 1 NW Hays – Ellis County

golf ball sized hail – 3 SSW Hays – Ellis County

Golf ball sized hail – Hays – Ellis County

tennis ball sized hail – 1 SSE Hays – Ellis County

Tennis ball sized hail – 3 WNW Munjor – Ellis County

