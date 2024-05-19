Storm reports: Supercell thunderstorm produces 3 confirmed tornadoes across Kansas

Stephanie Nutt
·4 min read

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A supercell thunderstorm has produced three confirmed tornadoes across Kansas on Sunday.

  • Hail photos from Tia Solze in Ellis on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Sarah Housley in Gorham on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Sarah Housley in Gorham on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Delaney Ziegelmeier in Hays on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Delaney Ziegelmeier in Hays on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Rayla Stejskal in Hays on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Rayla Stejskal in Hays on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Rayla Stejskal in Hays on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Kelli Johnson in Russell on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Kelli Johnson in Russell on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Kelli Johnson in Russell on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Ron Sherard in Hays on 5-19
  • Hail photos from Ron Sherard in Hays on 5-19
  • Cloud photos from Marla Kile in Lucas on 5-19
  • Sky photos ahead of the storm from Anais Rodriguez in Hugoton on 5-19
  • Sky photos ahead of the storm from Anais Rodriguez in Hugoton on 5-19
  • Storm and hail photos from Sara Martin in Salina on 5-19
  • Storm and hail photos from Sara Martin in Salina on 5-19
The City of Russell has published several emergency reports regarding Sunday’s storm, including power outages and damage done. See the latest emergency reports online.

The storm is causing power outages across the state.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Squall line Sunday, more rounds of storms to come

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll are tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area.

Storm reports:

6:47 p.m.

  • Flooding, on Crawford street from front to 3rd – Salina – Saline County

  • 60 MPH Winds – 2 ENE Great Bend – Barton County

6:44 p.m.

  • Quarter sized hail – Culver – Ottawa County

  • 60 MPH winds – Tescott – Ottawa County

  • Half dollar sized hail – 1 SSW Culver – Ottawa County

  • 60 MPH winds – Culver – Ottawa County

  • Quarter sized hail – 5 SSW Bennington – Ottawa County

  • Quarter sized hail – 4 SE Bennington – Ottawa County

  • Half dollar sized hail – 5 S Bennington – Ottawa County

  • Quarter sized hail – 1 ESE Solomon – Dickinson County

6:25 p.m.

  • Quarter sized hail – 5 ESE New Cambria – Saline County

  • 65 MPH Winds – 3 W Macksville – Edwards County

6:18 p.m.

  • Power lines and trees lines are down, roads are starting to flood – Brookville – Saline County

  • Power lines and trees down – Salina – Saline County

6:07 p.m.

  • 100 MPH winds reported at the Salina Airport at 5:59 – Salina Airport – Saline County

5:38 p.m.

  • 70 MPH Winds Russell Russell County

  • 82 MPH Wind Russell Airport Russell County

  • 70 MPH winds Sylvan Grove Lincoln County

  • 70 MPH winds 2 NNW Ulysses Grant County

  • 66 MPH winds 1 WSW Hayne Seward County

  • 60 MPH winds 10 WSW Westfall Lincoln County

  • 60 MPH Winds 1 SSW Garden City Finney County

  • 60 MPH Winds 5 N Ellsworth Ellsworth County

  • 74 MPH Winds 3 NW Pierceville Finney County

  • 61 MPH Winds 7 N Plains City Meade County

5:32 p.m.

  • Tennis ball sized hail 1 W Hays Ellis County

  • Tennis ball sized hail 1 SSE Hays Ellis County

  • Quarter sized hail 1 SSW Victoria Ellis County

  • Ping pong ball sized hail Victoria Ellis KS

  • Half dollar sized hail Russell Russell County

  • Tennis ball sized hail Russell Russell County

  • Golf ball sized hail 1 SSE Russell Russell County

  • Golf ball sized hail 1 SSE Russell Russell County

  • Golf ball sized hail Wilson Ellsworth County

  • Quarter sized hail 10 WSW Westfall Lincoln County

  • Ping pong ball sized hail 6 S Dorrance Russell County

  • Hen egg sized hail 1 S Russell Airport Russell County

  • Quarter sized hail Ellsworth Ellsworth Coutny

4:52 p.m.

  • Confirmed tornado on the ground 7 S Lincoln at 4:46 pm. Could be rain wrapped

4:16 p.m.

  • Spotter confirms tornado on the ground 3 miles SW of lake Wilson at 4:25 pm in Lincoln county

3:36 p.m.

  • Storm spotter confirms a tornado near Gorham at 3:30 PM.

3:19 p.m.

  • Quarter sized hail – 6 E Trego Center – Trego County

  • Hen egg sized hail – Ellis – Ellis county

  • Tea cup sized hail – 1 ENE Ellis – Ellis County

  • Ping pong ball sized hail – 1 SSE Ellis – Ellis County

  • Golf ball sized hail – 2 WNW Ellis – Trego County

  • ping pong ball sized hail – 1 NW Hays – Ellis County

  • golf ball sized hail – 3 SSW Hays – Ellis County

  • Golf ball sized hail – Hays – Ellis County

  • tennis ball sized hail – 1 SSE Hays – Ellis County

  • Tennis ball sized hail – 3 WNW Munjor – Ellis County

