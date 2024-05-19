Storm reports: Supercell thunderstorm produces 3 confirmed tornadoes across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A supercell thunderstorm has produced three confirmed tornadoes across Kansas on Sunday.
The City of Russell has published several emergency reports regarding Sunday’s storm, including power outages and damage done. See the latest emergency reports online.
The storm is causing power outages across the state.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Squall line Sunday, more rounds of storms to come
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman and KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll are tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area.
Storm reports:
6:47 p.m.
Flooding, on Crawford street from front to 3rd – Salina – Saline County
60 MPH Winds – 2 ENE Great Bend – Barton County
6:44 p.m.
Quarter sized hail – Culver – Ottawa County
60 MPH winds – Tescott – Ottawa County
Half dollar sized hail – 1 SSW Culver – Ottawa County
60 MPH winds – Culver – Ottawa County
Quarter sized hail – 5 SSW Bennington – Ottawa County
Quarter sized hail – 4 SE Bennington – Ottawa County
Half dollar sized hail – 5 S Bennington – Ottawa County
Quarter sized hail – 1 ESE Solomon – Dickinson County
6:25 p.m.
Quarter sized hail – 5 ESE New Cambria – Saline County
65 MPH Winds – 3 W Macksville – Edwards County
6:18 p.m.
Power lines and trees lines are down, roads are starting to flood – Brookville – Saline County
Power lines and trees down – Salina – Saline County
6:07 p.m.
100 MPH winds reported at the Salina Airport at 5:59 – Salina Airport – Saline County
5:38 p.m.
70 MPH Winds Russell Russell County
82 MPH Wind Russell Airport Russell County
70 MPH winds Sylvan Grove Lincoln County
70 MPH winds 2 NNW Ulysses Grant County
66 MPH winds 1 WSW Hayne Seward County
60 MPH winds 10 WSW Westfall Lincoln County
60 MPH Winds 1 SSW Garden City Finney County
60 MPH Winds 5 N Ellsworth Ellsworth County
74 MPH Winds 3 NW Pierceville Finney County
61 MPH Winds 7 N Plains City Meade County
5:32 p.m.
Tennis ball sized hail 1 W Hays Ellis County
Tennis ball sized hail 1 SSE Hays Ellis County
Quarter sized hail 1 SSW Victoria Ellis County
Ping pong ball sized hail Victoria Ellis KS
Half dollar sized hail Russell Russell County
Tennis ball sized hail Russell Russell County
Golf ball sized hail 1 SSE Russell Russell County
Golf ball sized hail 1 SSE Russell Russell County
Golf ball sized hail Wilson Ellsworth County
Quarter sized hail 10 WSW Westfall Lincoln County
Ping pong ball sized hail 6 S Dorrance Russell County
Hen egg sized hail 1 S Russell Airport Russell County
Quarter sized hail Ellsworth Ellsworth Coutny
4:52 p.m.
Confirmed tornado on the ground 7 S Lincoln at 4:46 pm. Could be rain wrapped
4:16 p.m.
Spotter confirms tornado on the ground 3 miles SW of lake Wilson at 4:25 pm in Lincoln county
3:36 p.m.
Storm spotter confirms a tornado near Gorham at 3:30 PM.
3:19 p.m.
Quarter sized hail – 6 E Trego Center – Trego County
Hen egg sized hail – Ellis – Ellis county
Tea cup sized hail – 1 ENE Ellis – Ellis County
Ping pong ball sized hail – 1 SSE Ellis – Ellis County
Golf ball sized hail – 2 WNW Ellis – Trego County
ping pong ball sized hail – 1 NW Hays – Ellis County
golf ball sized hail – 3 SSW Hays – Ellis County
Golf ball sized hail – Hays – Ellis County
tennis ball sized hail – 1 SSE Hays – Ellis County
Tennis ball sized hail – 3 WNW Munjor – Ellis County
Tracking Severe Weather:
RADARS:
Interactive Radar (Control yourself)
CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES
WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES:
Free apps
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather App:
Google Download
KSN News App:
Social Media:
Keeping You Safe:
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.