Storm Reports: Storms produce hail in southeastern Kansas, northern Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Storms have produced various sizes of hailstones in southeastern Kansas, specifically Chautauqua and Cowley County, as well as in Kay County, Oklahoma, Tuesday evening.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking storm reports across the KSN viewing area.
Storm Reports:
9:53 p.m.
Baseball size hail – 2 NE Hale – Chautauqua County
8:34 p.m.
Golf ball size hail – 6 SSW Winfield, Cowley County
6:25 p.m.
Quarter to golf ball size hail – Ponca City – Kay County, Oklahoma
Half-dollar size hail – Winfield – Cowley County
