Storm reports: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas Wednesday evening.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe storm south turns to heavy rain overnight
KSN Meteorologist Jack Maney is in Storm Tracker 3 chasing the storms.
KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is in the KSN News Weather Center tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area:
Storm reports:
7:44 p.m.
Ping pong ball size hail – 3 W Kildare in Kay County, Oklahoma.
Half dollar size hail reported in Newkirk, Oklahoma
Golf ball size hail – 3 W Kildare, Oklahoma
7:31 p.m.
Ping pong ball size hail – Rose Hill
7:18 p.m.
Golf ball size hail 1.5 miles west of Rose Hill
6:57 p.m.
Quarter size hail – 4 NW Belle Plaine – Sumner County
6:52 p.m.
Golf ball size hail – 3 NW of Braman
6:42 p.m.
Golf ball size hail – 3 N Caldwell – Sumner County
