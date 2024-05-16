Storm reports: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Kansas Wednesday evening.

KSN Meteorologist Jack Maney is in Storm Tracker 3 chasing the storms.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is in the KSN News Weather Center tracking storm reports from across the KSN viewing area:

Storm reports:

7:44 p.m.

Ping pong ball size hail – 3 W Kildare in Kay County, Oklahoma.

Half dollar size hail reported in Newkirk, Oklahoma

Golf ball size hail – 3 W Kildare, Oklahoma

7:31 p.m.

Ping pong ball size hail – Rose Hill

7:18 p.m.

Golf ball size hail 1.5 miles west of Rose Hill

6:57 p.m.

Quarter size hail – 4 NW Belle Plaine – Sumner County

6:52 p.m.

Golf ball size hail – 3 NW of Braman

6:42 p.m.

Golf ball size hail – 3 N Caldwell – Sumner County

Tracking Severe Weather:

